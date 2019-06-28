© WTVD



The pilot and one person in the home died at the scene, according to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. A third person "with serious injuries" was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.Those three individuals have not been identified, authorities said.The State Highway Patrol was securing the crash site until the arrival of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.The cause of the crash is not yet known.