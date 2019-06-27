© AP Photo

A powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) said,Trendreports citing Sputnik."The magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered off the east coast of Kamchatka. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the depth of about 60 kilometres, 108 kilometres (67 miles) to the east of the locality of Ust-Kamchatsk", the GS RAS spokesperson said.​According to the data of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the tremors were felt in Ust-Kamchatsk. The quake has not resulted in any casualties or damage to infrastructure.