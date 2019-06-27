© Thinkstock/Getty Images

People living in the New Tripoli area of Lehigh County want to know what caused an explosion Tuesday morning.Micki Tapper says she was awake at 7:30 a.m. That's when she heard it.The sound is picked up by her security camera microphone.Still, it was alarming. Tapper says she went outside to look around her home because she thought a tree fell on her house.There was no damage, so she posted a thread on social media to see if others in her neighborhood heard it., I had somebody say report it to the state police because it could have been a homemade detonated bomb," Tapper said.Tapper is concerned that another person could be setting off bombs. In 2018, bomb blasts shook parts of upper Bucks County. A man is facing charges in that case. Another man is facing charges in connection with recent blasts in the Bangor area.Tapper says she didn't call the police. A Pennsylvania state police spokesperson told 69 News they received a call from a person"A trooper went to investigate but heard no other sounds and couldn't determine where it came from." the spokesperson said."It was pretty straight forward, it happened and a lot of people felt and now we're all curious," Tapper said.