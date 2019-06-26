© REUTERS/Erin Scott

Mainstream US media reportedly admit that flogging outrage about President Donald Trump doesn't pay like it used to, but spin this as Trump's fault and not their own. But will the media change their tune?The term "Trump bump" has been used since the 2016 election to describe the rise in subscriptions and ratings for media outlets that have made it their mission to obsess about the White House's current resident, generating an ever-escalating spiral of outrage, clicks and revenue.At some point in the past year, however, that approach seemed to stop working, and news executives are now talking about a "Trump slump," according to Axios.A recent analysis of digital traffic by Parse.ly showsIt would be tempting to think this might have something to do with the media's eagerness to give airtime to anyone willing to bash Trump - such as loudmouth lawyer Michael Avenatti - or the tireless insistence on the 'Russiagate' conspiracy theory, even after special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his probe empty-handed.To hear Axios tell it, however, this is actually Trump's fault: The "shock factor" of his presidency has worn off, so the surprise announcements and staff departures aren't as attention-grabbing as they once were. The president's tweets are getting "less than half the engagement" now than when he first took office, they note.The media's single-minded obsession with Trump has increasingly alienated them from the American public, prompting the mocking observation that there are only so many ways they can say "Orange Man Bad."Yet the conventional wisdom has been that such behavior, while not good for the country, is at least good for business. If the Axios analysis is to be believed, that's not true either - and hasn't been for a while.