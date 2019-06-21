© Reuters/Peter Nicholls

The race for the Tory leadership has narrowed two candidatesHome secretary Sajid David was eliminated earlier in a fourth round of voting at lunch time.Johnson has maintained the lead throughout the voting process and is seen as a shoo-in to win the leadership contest and replace Theresa May as the next British Prime Minister.The final two candidates will now spend one month campaigning before the wider Conservative Party membership will be given the opportunity to vote and decide the winner.Johnson has been a leading Brexiteer and promised that the UK will leave the Europan Union on October 31 with or without a deal. Hunt, on the other hand, has said he is open to further delaying the exit date and attempting to secure a new deal.