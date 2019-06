© USAF/Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt



According to US Central Command, a US drone was downed over Yemen earlier this month, and another was shot at during the Gulf of Oman crisis, both of which point to "Iranian assistance." However,said CENTCOM spokesman Lt. Col. Earl Brown in a Sunday statement . He noted the altitude of the drone "indicated an improvement over previous Houthi capability,Then last Thursday, there wasAccording to CENTCOM,The MQ-9 had arrived minutes earlier at 6:20 a.m. local time at the motor tanker (M/T) Altair and had observed the ship on fire. The SA-7 was ineffective and its closest point of approach to the MQ-9 was approximately one kilometer," CENTCOM said.The announcement seems to confirm unofficial reports last Friday by an unnamed US official speaking to CNN, who reported an Iranian missile shot at the Reaper drone over the Gulf of Oman the previous day.On Thursday, two tankers in the Gulf of Oman suffered explosions.Likewise, the video released by CENTCOM supposedly showing Iranian sailors removing an unexploded mine from the side of the tanker during a rescue of the crewaccording to the New York Times.The US military publication Stars & Stripes floated the idea Sunday that based on CENTCOM's statement, the tanker crew could have seen a wide-flying SA-7 missile and reported that back. However,Further, the type of missile fired both in the Gulf of Oman and over YemenIn fact, any number of countries could have been the origin point of the Houthi missile shot.SA-6 is the NATO reporting name for the Soviet-built 2K12 Kub, a missile defense system mounted on a tracked vehicle that's in service since 1970. The SA-7, or 9K32 Strela-2, was the Soviets' first shoulder-mounted anti-air missile, entering service in 1968.- dozens of countries around the world have acquired the systems, and they've appeared in even more conflicts.Tehran has denied all responsibility for the explosions, which numerous US politicians have used to beat the drums for a US war on Iran even more. The US has already deployed an aircraft carrier battle group to the region as well as a heavy bomber task force, an amphibious landing dock and thousands of troops, allegedly to counter Iranian plans for aggressive action against US forces and their allies in the region.