Kyle Kashuv
© Getty Images
Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv said Tuesday he would not accept comparisons to the shooter who murdered his classmates.

Kashuv's comment were in response to former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) who said Kashuv's past racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric is similar to that used by school shooters.

"I've said repeatedly that I'm horrified by comments I sent a few years back - I'll spend years working to make it right. I will accept and learn from criticism, but I will NOT accept being compared to the shooter who murdered my classmates," Kashuv said.

Kashuv, a vocal gun rights supporter, yesterday said his acceptance to Harvard was rescinded over past comments he made at 16.

Harvard rescinded the student's acceptance following a HuffPost report on comments that Kashuv made prior to the shooting in a shared Google Doc with other students, which repeatedly used the N-word and included the phrase "kill all the f---ing jews."

In a statement, Harvard spokeswoman Rachael Dane said "we do not comment publicly on the admissions status of individual applicants."