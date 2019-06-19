© Daniel Acker/Bloomberg



Former Vice President Joe Biden told affluent donors Tuesday that he wanted their support and -- perhaps unlike some other Democratic presidential candidates -- wouldn't be making them political targets because of their wealth."Remember, I got in trouble with some of the people on my team, on the Democratic side, because I said, you know, what I've found is rich people are just as patriotic as poor people. Not a joke.Biden told about 100 well-dressed donors at the Carlyle Hotel on New York's Upper East Side, where the hors d'oeuvres included lobster, chicken satay and crudites.Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin and former Deputy Treasury Secretary Roger Altman, both of whom spent decades on Wall Street, were among the attendees at the event."When you have income inequality as large as we have in the United States today, it brews and ferments political discord and basic revolution," he said. Also perhaps hinting at President Donald Trump he continued: "It allows demagogues to step in" and blame what's wrong in voters' lives on "the other.""You're not the other," Biden told the assembled group, most of whom were wearing suits.