Merkel/Zelensky
German Chancellor Angela Merkel • Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was spotted visibly unsteady and shaking when she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The 64-year-old politician later said she recovered from the sickly condition after drinking water.

Merkel felt unwell while she greeted Zelensky outside the chancellery amid hot weather in Berlin. The two leaders were listening to a band, playing national anthems of the two countries, when Merkel started shaking and swaying around a little, footage from the scene shows.

Following the anthems, Merkel managed to get herself together and was seen walking quickly alongside Zelensky into the chancellery. The German leader later told reporters that she has fully recovered after drinking several glasses of water.

"Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water - I obviously needed that and so I'm doing very well now," she said.


The 64-year-old stateswoman has had similar bouts of trembling in the past, according to DPA International, and in at least one other case blamed the hot weather.

In 2014, she postponed a TV interview stating she felt weak, but was able to carry on after eating, her spokesperson said.

Despite rumors of ill health, however, it is not clear whether Merkel suffers from any health problems.