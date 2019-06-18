© REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke



German Chancellor Angela Merkel was spottedwhen she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The 64-year-old politician later saidMerkel felt unwell while she greeted Zelensky outside the chancellery amid hot weather in Berlin. The two leaders were listening to a band, playing national anthems of the two countries, when Merkel started shaking and swaying around a little, footage from the scene shows.Following the anthems, Merkel managed to get herself together and was seen walking quickly alongside Zelensky into the chancellery. The German leader later told reporters that she has fully recovered after drinking several glasses of water."Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water - I obviously needed that and so I'm doing very well now," she said.In 2014, she postponed a TV interview stating she felt weak, but was able to carry on after eating, her spokesperson said.Despite rumors of ill health, however, it is not clear whether Merkel suffers from any health problems.