Aceramic Neolithic site discovered in Cyprus

© Arkeolojik Haber

© Arkeolojik Haber

© Arkeolojik Haber

© Arkeolojik Haber

© Arkeolojik Haber

Aceramic Neolithic site discovered in Cyprus. The announcement followed the completion of the 2019 archaeological mission of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Troodos mountains.Republic of Cyprus Department of Antiquities of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works has announced the completion of the 2019 archaeological mission of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH) in Troodos mountains.The team, under the direction of Professor Nikos Efstratiou, consisted of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the Archaeology Section of the AUTH History and Archaeology Department and Cypriot researcher Demetris Kyriakou.This year, the site of Agios Ioannis/Vretsia-Upper Rhoudias a site in the upper part of Xeros River terrace in an upland area of Pafos District (elevation: 460 m.), which was first discovered during the 2018 excavation season, was further investigatedIt is preserved in a very good condition. Other smaller structures have also been revealed in association with the larger building, as well as a refuse area. The excavation's moveable finds include a large number of chipped stone tools of flint and ground stone-tools and also ground stone-vessels, as well as quantities of animal bones.The discovery, in this far away and secluded upland area of Troodos, of the very characteristic architectural tradition of the round house, challenges the prevailing notion of the Cypriot mountainous hinterland being a culturally marginal area.In addition, this new site raises the number of 'Choirokoitian Phase' excavated sites, which are few. The results of the AUTH excavations at Agios Ioannis/Vretsia-Upper Rhoudiaspose new research question regarding Cypriot prehistory and at the same time highlight the role of upland areas in Cypriot archaeology, a role which has been underestimated up until now.Source: Department of Antiquities, Republic of Cyprus [June 06, 2019]