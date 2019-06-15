© Getty



The U.S. Senate on Thursday rejected Sen. Rand Paul's measures to block sales of munitions to Bahrain and Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters to Qatar.



The vote on Bahrain was 43-56 and Qatar 42-57, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., announced their opposition Thursday. The White House earlier this week threatened to veto the measures.

"What are they doing with all the weapons we give them? They're bombing civilians in Yemen," he said. "They have been using our bombs and up until recently they were refueling their bombers with our planes. We've got no business in the war in Yemen. Congress never voted on it. It is unauthorized, it is unconstitutional and we have no business aiding the Saudis in this massacre."

at a moment the push to block arms to despotic gulf nations was gaining broad public support, the new flare-up in the Persian Gulf based on Thursday's mysterious twin tanker attacks has likely now caused such efforts to be shelved for the foreseeable future.