Afternoon heavy rains have turned flooded some districts in Bangkok that congested traffic on the roads.The Bangkok Flood Control Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported a downpour for two hours at 2pm, including in inner districts of Phaya Thai and Dusit.The flooded areas include roads in Chatuchak, Phaya Thai, Dusit, Din Daeng and Huai Khwang, the centre said.Tweets showed Phahon Yothin Road near the BTS Chatuchak station was flooded and traffic jams are reported on several roads, including Rama IX and Lat Phrao.Bangkok roads are normally more congested on Fridays during rush hour than on other days of the week. The rains have made it worse.