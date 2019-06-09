Nanaimo RCMP happened to be doing police dog training at the exact time and place to be of great help to a local resident.A search last Wednesday uncovered Kix Citton's lost keys on her central Nanaimo property.Police were training in the area that day and when they advised Citton of their activities there, she jokingly asked if they could find her keys, which she was pretty sure she had lost in her backyard." noted an RCMP press release.She had given up looking and already made trips to BCAA, her car dealership and a locksmith.But after a 10-minute search, police dog Herc found the keys.The press release noted that Citton was ecstatic to get her keys back."I can't thank them enough for not only finding my keys but also for their dedication, their service and continued commitment to our community," Citton said.