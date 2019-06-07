sweden explosion

Police launch criminal investigation after 'very powerful' blast injures dozens
A "very powerful" explosion ripped through two blocks of flats in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping, injuring dozens of people.

At least 25 people suffered minor injuries in the blast at 7am local time (5am GMT), police said.

Detectives have launched a criminal investigation and a bomb squad was deployed as a precaution following the explosion, which blew out dozens of windows and destroyed balconies.

The cause of the blast is not yet known but police spokesman Bjorn Oberg said: "As for now, we don't have any information to believe this is terror-related."

He added: "Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out.

"So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks."

Local newspaper Corren published photos of damaged buildings and rubble on the street, where a dozen ambulances lined up nearby.