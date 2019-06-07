A "very powerful" explosion ripped through two blocks of flats in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping, injuring dozens of people.At least 25 people suffered minor injuries in the blastlocal time (5am GMT), police said.Detectives have launched a criminal investigation and a bomb squad was deployed as a precaution following the explosion, whichbut police spokesman Bjorn Oberg said: "As for now, we don't have any information to believe this is terror-related."He added: "Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out."So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks."Local newspaper Corren published photos of damaged buildings and rubble on the street, where a dozen ambulances lined up nearby.