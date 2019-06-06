The snowfall is reported on the high peaks of the state. In Rohtang, the tourists have been delighted with the snowfall once again in the month of June. The tourists are having a lot of fun in the snow. The weather has become pleasant with snow falling on high peaks including Rohtang.According to information, while the plains of the country are facing heat wave, snow has fallen on high peaks including Rohtang. In the first week of June, the tourists were not happy to see the snow fall in Rohtang Pass.Thousands of tourists reached Rohtang pass amid inclement weather on Thursday. The meteorological centre Shimla has also issued warning for rain, hailstorms and blind running in several areas of the state on Thursday.