Residents in Van Buren County received a damaging hailstorm Wednesday morning.Homes, buildings, school buses, and just about every other vehicle in Keosauqua was greatly impacted by this storm.Students at Van Buren County High School said many cars were towed away due to the damages.When KTVO was at the scene Wednesday afternoon, several people were cleaning up the damage left after the storm.Keosauqua homeowner Jay Goldstein described the storm as a war zone. He said the winds were ferocious and it felt like being in a war zone.Goldstein was inside his home when the storm hit."This is vinyl siding and the hail hit the siding and they were big things.is what it did," said Goldstein.Goldstein said he's already contacted his insurance company and plans to get a contractor out within the next couple of days.