Three people, including a toddler, were killed and a child injured when they were struck by lightning at Felda Palong Enam near here, late on Tuesday.The dead in the 4pm tragedy have been identified as S. Elangovan, 38, P. Kaliammah, 36 and their son, E. Vinesh, 3, Bernama reported.A 9-year-old child survived the incident with injuries to the leg.The remains of the deceased were discovered in a goat shed late on Tuesday evening, and an emergency call was made to the police at 11.50pm.Amidst the human remains, police also found seven dead goats and two dead dogs with burn marks on their fur.It is understood that the victims were initially discovered by neighbours after a family member reported that they had failed to return home from a nearby goat farm."Neighbours who went to the farm initially heard the cries of the injured child before finding the three victims, (who died at the scene)."It is believed that it was raining heavily, with lightning, (when the incident occurred)," said Jempol police chief Superintendent Muhd Nur Hishamuddin Hashim.He said that a post-mortem of the three victims on Wednesday found that they had died of electric shock from lightning, and that the case has been classified as sudden death.