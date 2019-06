© Reuters / Handout



A US patrol plane twice approached a Russian military facility in Syria, prompting an Su-35 fighter to ward off the American aircraft, Russia's defense ministry says. The US Navy accuses Moscow of an 'irresponsible' interception.The Su-35 warplane took off from the Khmeimim base in Syria on Tuesday, as radars spotted an aerial target which was moving towards the Russian naval facility in Tartus, the Russian military said.The incident has irked the US Navy which earlier issued a statement accusing the Su-35 of conducting "a high-speed pass directly in front of the mission aircraft, which "put our pilots and crew at risk."In the meantime, the Russian army maintains that its actions complied with international regulations.