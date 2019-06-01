Comment Alerts with Push Notifications are here!
Logged in users can take advantage of our new Alerts system for Reader Comments. You'll automatically get alerts whenever anyone posts on any articles that you previously commented on. Just click the bell icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
You can also visit your Personalize page and enable Web Push Notifications.
Finally, don't miss your very own Recent Comments page (click the bell to see the link).
Need an account to use these new features? Sign up now!
Health & Wellness
Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization says
CNN
Tue, 28 May 2019 15:11 UTC
Burnout is now a legitimate medical diagnosis, according to the International Classification of Diseases, or the ICD-11, the World Health Organization's handbook that guides medical providers in diagnosing diseases.
Burnout now appears in the ICD-11's section on problems related to employment or unemployment. According to the handbook, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they meet the following symptoms:
1. feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion
2. increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job
3. reduced professional efficacy
Before making the call, the document says doctors should first rule out adjustment disorder as well as anxiety and mood disorders. And the diagnosis is limited to work environments, and shouldn't be applied to other life situations.
Researchers have been studying burnout for decades
Burnout has long been a blurry cultural concept that has defied attempts to create a specific consensus definition scientists can all agree on.
Psychologist Herbert Freudenberger is credited with inaugurating the formal study of the state of burnout with a scientific article published in 1974, according to a 2017 review of literature published in the journal SAGE Open.
The authors of that review, Linda and Torsten Heinemann, say that over the next four decades, hundreds of studies appeared on the subject. During that time, they noted burnout was not considered an actual mental disorder even though it is "one of the most widely discussed mental health problems in today's society."
One reason for that, the Heinemanns argue, is that much of the research on burnout focused on "causes and associated factors," rather than on attempts to develop specific diagnostic criteria. That led to "vagueness and ambiguity" around the concept of burnout.
In their review, they note that the question of whether researchers could differentiate depression and burnout was also a major obstacle in elevating burnout to a disease.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Growing 40 feet deep sinkhole opens in front of home in Rapid City, South Dakota
- British woman wakes up from coma speaking fluent French
- Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #17 - Are We Living In A Medical Police State?
- Four children in coma after bouncy castle blown away in high winds
- Trump slashes India's trade benefits demanding 'reasonable access' to markets
- Privacy? What's that? Facebook lawyer argues users have none
- China's retaliatory tariffs on $60bn of US products kicks in
- Emergency declared in Russian city of Dzerzhinsk after explosions at TNT plant
- Signal to Pakistan? India lifts air traffic restrictions imposed after recent flare-up
- Reports indicate DOJ preparing to launch antitrust probe into Google
- The cult of veganism is riddled with inconsistencies
- Consumer alert: Tylenol's empathy-killing properties confirmed in 2nd study
- SOTT Focus: The Geography of War: No Iraq...? No Iran!
- 'Respect normal energy dealings': Beijing rejects US threat over Iranian oil vessel
- Best of the Web: Orthodox crescent of instability
- Portugal becomes first Eurozone country to issue debt on China's market
- 2 feet of new snow hits Mt Hutt overnight in New Zealand
- 12 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center - Police report gunman taken into custody AND killed on scene
- Malaysia demands actual evidence proving Russia shot down MH17
- Trump slashes India's trade benefits demanding 'reasonable access' to markets
- China's retaliatory tariffs on $60bn of US products kicks in
- Signal to Pakistan? India lifts air traffic restrictions imposed after recent flare-up
- Reports indicate DOJ preparing to launch antitrust probe into Google
- SOTT Focus: The Geography of War: No Iraq...? No Iran!
- 'Respect normal energy dealings': Beijing rejects US threat over Iranian oil vessel
- Best of the Web: Orthodox crescent of instability
- Portugal becomes first Eurozone country to issue debt on China's market
- Malaysia demands actual evidence proving Russia shot down MH17
- Duterte slams 'bossy' Washington for breach of arms deal, says 'US has no honor!'
- Malaysian PM slams US foreign policy, proposes pan-Asian gold-backed currency
- Peter Strzok is the serial FBI leaker, congressman suspects
- Germany in secret talks with US on military support in Syria
- Best of the Web: Far from quiet on the US vs Russia-China front
- South Korean newspaper's 'anonymous source' claims North executed official following failed US summit
- SOTT Focus: Russiagate is #1 Threat to US National Security - Stephen Cohen
- City of Beverly Hills votes to ban ALL tobacco sales, but exempts cigar clubs
- Mueller used 'qualifying, sneaky' language to insinuate Russia was behind DNC 'hack'
- Maduro says sabotage is preventing ships with gasoline, food from reaching Venezuela
- Israel twists law to dodge ICC war crime investigation
- Four children in coma after bouncy castle blown away in high winds
- Privacy? What's that? Facebook lawyer argues users have none
- Emergency declared in Russian city of Dzerzhinsk after explosions at TNT plant
- 12 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center - Police report gunman taken into custody AND killed on scene
- 'Failure of the century': Iran mocks Trump's Mid East peace plan during Quds Day march
- EU election results show people are 'fed up with fake democracy'
- Mont Blanc climbs restricted after fatal accident, will 'crowded' Everest be next?
- Russian air crews would be allowed to handcuff unruly passengers under new law
- Several explosions kill six, injure 12 in Kirkuk, Iraq
- 'Baaaaaaaaa bye & good riddance': Philippines sends thousands of tons of trash back to Canada
- Desperation: Finland considers putting 'electronic fetters' on migrants whose asylum has been rejected
- More than 1,000 migrants detained in ONE DAY illegally crossing US border
- Terror attack: Six explosions rip through Iraq's oil city of Kirkuk
- The future of human governance begins with direct democracy - Part 2
- The future of human governance begins with direct democracy
- 136 dogs living in deplorable conditions removed from southern California home
- Illegal trailer parks on the rise as poverty bites in Denmark
- Persecution: Julian Assange lawyers say he is too ill to appear in court even by video link
- Pesticides and lack of habitat force Chinese to pollinate fruit trees by hand
- Survey shows quarter of Americans feel they have no one to confide in
- Ancient faeces reveals early settler parasite infection
- 'Domachowo Paupers Bible': Centuries old polychrome paintings discovered under floorboards of Polish church
- Oldest-known Christian church unearthed outside Egypt's Alexandria
- 5000 year old "birdman" burial in Siberia puzzles scientists
- Possible traces of 'lost' Stone Age settlement discovered beneath the North Sea
- The mystery of human bipedality
- Bill and Hillary Clinton delved deeply into Haitian voodoo and black magic ceremonies
- Declassified documents show how Israel made sure expelled Arabs would never be able to return to their villages
- 'Giants On Record': Author Hugh Newman explores the hidden history
- New evidence uncovered for Roman conquest of Scotland
- Ancient America: Oral history of tribe confirmed, area hit by 5 tsunamis over last 2,700 years
- Dionysus returns to Rome: Archeologists stumble on 2,000-year-old marble head near remains of ancient Roman Forum
- Archeologists uncover more of Egypt's oldest fortress
- Is key to indecipherable Pictish stones to be found in ancient Tibetan symbols?
- The compiler: Computing's hidden hero and the woman who created it
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part III
- Jade Helm and its repercussions
- Medieval peasants lived on a diet of meat, vegetables and cheese
- Earliest evidence of cooking and eating of starch found in South African cave
- How the CIA used modern art during the cultural Cold War
- NASA to form artificial night-time clouds over Marshall Islands to study atmosphere
- New "dual" immune cell discovered in type 1 diabetes research
- Scientists detect an ancient rock structure hidden beneath Antartica, shifting the ice
- Pocket of ancient seawater discovered in core samples drilled off Maldives: Over 20,000 years old, untouched since the last Ice Age
- Scary - Animated Mona Lisa created by AI
- Russian new 'quantum phone' promises 'unmatched' security using photon shared key
- Could 'soil-free farms' be the solution to the planet's soil crisis?
- China unveils high speed maglev train prototype, roll out planned for 2021
- Exoplanet found in the 'Neptunian Desert'
- SpaceX satellites could blight the night sky, warn astronomers
- Russia will show off its war machines at upcoming defense expo
- Welcome to the Anthropocene epoch: Scientists declare Earth has entered the 'Age of Man'
- Your iPhone's secret life: While you snooze, apps are beaming out personal information to data guzzlers
- Scientists caught 'adjusting' sea level data to create false impression of rising oceans
- Gender performance varies with temperature says new study
- Trace amounts of extraterrestrial organic matter detected in South African mountain range
- Scientists uncover a trove of genes that behave differently in humans
- Caught on video: Russia's Soyuz rocket HIT BY LIGHTNING during launch - still completed mission
- Jupiter's magnetic field is changing
- Spiral galaxy, Messier 90, is heading our way
- Growing 40 feet deep sinkhole opens in front of home in Rapid City, South Dakota
- 2 feet of new snow hits Mt Hutt overnight in New Zealand
- Canadian wildfires are already turning sunsets red in the US
- Unusual cloud phenomenon captured over Bangsar, Malaysia
- Record-breaking 159 sea turtles strand on Texas coast during nesting season month
- Dead leopard sharks washing up on Alameda Beach, California - about 100 in San Francisco Bay this year
- Heavy rain, flash floods kill 3 in Vietnam
- Spillway water is devastating Mississippi Sound ecosystem says coastal authorities
- Large, extremely rare tornado hits central Chile
- Hundreds of roads under water as historic flooding breaches levees, threatens Midwest US communities
- 'Stuck' weather pattern across central U.S. fuels hundreds of tornadoes
- Shark kills fisherman off New Caledonia days after boy lost leg in another attack
- Rainbow cake in the sky: Stunning circumhorizontal arc appears in Singapore
- Baseball-sized hail pound Pennsylvania lake
- Bali volcano spews ash 6,500 feet into the sky in new eruption
- Sicily's Mount Etna bursts into life in early hours
- Strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off Mindanao, Philippines
- Tornado that obliterated Linwood, Kansas, was mile-wide EF4 twister with top winds of 170 mph
- Accra in Ghana floods following minutes of rain
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record river floods - USA grain prices spike as reality sets in
- Mystery surrounds 'massive bang' in Plymouth, England
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- 'Brilliant' meteor fireball seen flashing across skies of Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana
- Loud boom heard in Kingman, Arizona possible meteor strike
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Mato Grosso, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the skies from Wales to France and is recorded on multiple sky cameras
- British woman wakes up from coma speaking fluent French
- Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #17 - Are We Living In A Medical Police State?
- The cult of veganism is riddled with inconsistencies
- Consumer alert: Tylenol's empathy-killing properties confirmed in 2nd study
- Letter to doctors: It's time to redefine 'EMF sensitivity'
- Study finds red meat as part of a healthy diet linked to reduced risk of multiple sclerosis
- Bye-bye superbugs? Scientists discover compound toxic to antibiotic resistant bacteria
- Poster girl for the meat-free revolution, Virpi Mikkonen: 'My vegan diet brought on early menopause'
- Those 'healthy' plant-based protein smoothies are full of glyphosate...and that includes the organics!
- Asthma and crystals: Scientists solve a century-old mystery that could treat airway inflammation
- New study links Roundup weed killer to liver damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #16 - 2 Billion Rea$ons to Avoid Glyphosate
- 5G danger: Hundreds of respected scientists sound alarm about health effects of 5G networks going up nationwide
- Study shows CBD reduces cravings and anxiety in recovering heroin abusers
- Child endangerment: Belgian legal opinion declares imposition of vegan diets on children is unethical; may lead to changes in law
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #15 - The Dangers of 5G & WiFi - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech.Info
- Flashback: Sen. Rand Paul condemns mandatory vaccines: We should not give up our liberty for a 'false sense of security'
- Vaccination: Do your own research, exercise due diligence and reserve judgment - Part 2
- Take a deep breath... air pollution may damage 'every organ in the body'
- Research reveals majority of atheists believe in a supernatural phenomenon or entity despite their trust in science
- Misology: The hatred of reason and argument deprives us of truth and knowledge
- The vagus nerve is the key to well-being
- Jordan Peterson: 'Jesus was the only true Christian - Catholicism is as sane as people can get'
- New neurons form in the brain into the tenth decade of life
- Atheist philosopher thinks it's reasonable to argue against reason
- Dim future? IQ rates are mysteriously declining throughout much of the developed world
- Actor John Cleese talks to reincarnation researcher Dr Jim Tucker about children's past life memories
- Free will is real - you make choices, even if your atoms don't
- Common defense mechanisms and what their use says about our personal development
- Religious couples tend to have happier marriages
- Study shows students learn better when they take handwritten notes
- Are people using YouTubers in place of having real relationships?
- Scientists learn that six in ten grieving people 'see or hear dead loved ones'
- SOTT Focus: As Above, So Below?
- Perils of grumpiness: Older adults prone to anger more likely to have high levels of inflammation leading to chronic diseases
- Shooting the messenger: Why we take a dim view of the bearers of bad news
- Aaron and Gabor Maté on the societal illusions and disillusionment of Trump and Russiagate
- Insights from nature
- Genius comes in different shapes at different ages
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
Quote of the Day
"In personal characteristics, apparent values, and thoughts about the future of Germany and Europe, these ex-Nazi officers did not seem to me to be significantly different from my contemporaries in the US Army."
~ Munich station chief, prior to integrating Reinhard Gehlen's anti-Russian Nazi spy network into the CIA in 1949
Recent Comments
Ugh! I grow weary... Try this: "Life is a mystery to be lived, not a problem to be solved."
hi Lilies ? for you. If the nazi's had that technology, why did they lose WW2?
There is also a seven-headed dragon bound with a chain held by an angel. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the 7 headed dragon...
As more people see the true face of Globalism, more and more reject it. All the hate speech laws, hate crimes, political correctness, etc, are...
The illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003 seems to be coming back to bite them, in all manner of ways. The resistance to the empire is stronger than...
Comment: See also: