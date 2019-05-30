© Global Look Press



Israel's Knesset has voted to dissolve, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition-forming struggles and triggering new elections.The vote passed its second reading shortly after midnight, with 77 members of the Knesset voting in favor and 45 against. After a third and final vote, the parliament was dissolved and fresh elections called. Netanyahu had faced a midnight deadline for pulling together a government.Lieberman accused Netanyahu of selling out to the interests of the religious right. "We're natural partners for a right-wing government," he said of the Likud leader ahead of Wednesday's vote. "We won't be partners in a religious-law government." Lieberman's support had been crucial to Netanyahu's coalition-building effort.Netanyahu's win in last month's general election came at a cost. After enlisting the support of a clutch of right-wing and Orthodox Jewish parties, the Israeli leader soon ran into trouble forming a coalition government.Former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose support Netanyahu depended on to build a coalition, has clashed with the ultra-Orthodox parties over the drafting of Yeshiva students to the country's military. The Orthodox politicians insisted that the religious students remain exempt from the draft, while Lieberman attempted to push a bill ending their exemption.