Puppet Masters
Russian billionaire accuses US Treasury of rewriting MSM reports to justify sanctions: 'Personal vendetta'
RT
Thu, 30 May 2019 13:49 UTC
Calling the claims of his supposed ties to the Russian government "incompetent," the billionaire's representatives said they will raise questions "about the integrity and true intentions" of the Treasury's investigations.
Curiously, the list of sources that forms the basis to put Deripaska on the US sanction list has been revealed by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), as part of the tycoon's lawsuit against the US. Those include several billionaire "lists" from the likes of Bloomberg, a Google Maps link showing what was said to be his property in London, and Mainstream Media (MSM) reports claiming to reveal Deripaska's links to the Russian energy sector and to President Vladimir Putin himself.
It is those years-old media reports, citing anonymous sources and rumors, that formed the basis for the OFAC accusations and led to Deripaska being sanctioned, his press-office argues. It refutes both claims as "patently false."
It's outrageous that there seems to be no burden of proof required for OFAC's bureaucrats to indulge personal vendettas by ruining a man's life, his businesses and leaving at risk hundreds of thousands of people, including workers and members of the community, as well as investors (Russian and international)," Deripaska's office said.
Oleg Deripaska is the founder of the Russian aluminum producer United Co. Rusal. In 2018 he was included on Washington's so-called 'Kremlin list' of "oligarchs" and politicians. As a result, Deripaska's US assets and entities were blocked and he was blacklisted for any business relations.
Deripaska is challenging the decision in the US court. He claims the sanctions are ruining his business and says they have already cost him more than $7.5 billion.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- By way of deception: Israeli 'intelligence' is secretly fostering US bellicosity toward Iran
- Wikileaks issues statement of 'grave concern' for Julian Assange's health: Can barely talk, moved to prison hospital
- Russian billionaire accuses US Treasury of rewriting MSM reports to justify sanctions: 'Personal vendetta'
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- 'Playing Secretary of State': Israeli stooge DeSantis lambasted for holding Florida cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
- Russian new 'quantum phone' promises 'unmatched' security using photon shared key
- White female executives of New York Education Department file $90M lawsuit for being demoted under 'racial equity' plan
- SOTT Focus: What is Behind Canada's Poisoned Relationship with China?
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Reykjavík, Iceland
- Best of the Web: NOT satire: US Energy Department rebrands LNG 'Freedom Gas', looks forward to 'exporting molecules of US freedom around the world'
- El Salvador earthquake: Tsunami warning after 6.8 magnitude tremor
- Human costs of US 'regime change' in Venezuela: Hyperinflation hit 130,000% last year
- Glenn Greenwald: US war on Assange a 'blueprint' for criminalizing journalism
- Report: Sanctioned TV mogul was US 'point man' in failed Venezuela coup
- Austria's "Russiagate" setup targeted EuroRealists just as much as the FPO
- Best of the Web: Mossad behind video leak that collapsed Austrian government - German ex-spy chief
- Mississippi River flood is longest-lasting in over 90 years, since 'Great Flood' of 1927
- The mystery of human bipedality
- 16 charged in Bangladesh for burning school girl alive for reporting sexual harassment
- Ukraine returns citizenship to eccentric fugitive former Georgian president Saakashvili
- By way of deception: Israeli 'intelligence' is secretly fostering US bellicosity toward Iran
- Russian billionaire accuses US Treasury of rewriting MSM reports to justify sanctions: 'Personal vendetta'
- 'Playing Secretary of State': Israeli stooge DeSantis lambasted for holding Florida cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
- SOTT Focus: What is Behind Canada's Poisoned Relationship with China?
- Best of the Web: NOT satire: US Energy Department rebrands LNG 'Freedom Gas', looks forward to 'exporting molecules of US freedom around the world'
- Human costs of US 'regime change' in Venezuela: Hyperinflation hit 130,000% last year
- Glenn Greenwald: US war on Assange a 'blueprint' for criminalizing journalism
- Report: Sanctioned TV mogul was US 'point man' in failed Venezuela coup
- Austria's "Russiagate" setup targeted EuroRealists just as much as the FPO
- Best of the Web: Mossad behind video leak that collapsed Austrian government - German ex-spy chief
- Ukraine returns citizenship to eccentric fugitive former Georgian president Saakashvili
- Tehran "ready for war" with US, but hopes for dialogue and peace - Iran's deputy FM
- US-China trade war could cost global economy $600 billion
- US threatens suspension of F-35 training and sanctions if Turkey buys Russia's S-400s
- Flashback: Mossad spied on Austria's Haidar
- Glaring legal anomalies prove Assange case was never about law
- Twisted logic: Florida governor blames Palestinians for Israel's occupation of their homeland
- Russia-gate as Count Dracula
- China considering cutting exports of rare earths as retaliation in trade war
- Vice-president of India: 'We want permanent seat at the UN Security Council'
- Wikileaks issues statement of 'grave concern' for Julian Assange's health: Can barely talk, moved to prison hospital
- White female executives of New York Education Department file $90M lawsuit for being demoted under 'racial equity' plan
- 16 charged in Bangladesh for burning school girl alive for reporting sexual harassment
- Western Ukraine unveils monument to Nazi collaborator accused of mass murder
- For second month running, man sets himself on fire near White House
- Hero, journalist and human rights advocate: Facts about Assange you might not know
- IDF suspends soldier who was filmed setting Palestinian field ablaze
- Best of the Web: Crop catastrophe hits US Midwest: Latest USDA report outlines nightmare food production scenario
- With Planned Parenthood license in jeopardy, Missouri may become the only state with no abortion clinics
- Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers lose it over Navy airmen with MAGA morale patches
- University of Denver offers 'Problematizing Whiteness' course
- Don't be a drug mule: Japanese man with 246 packets of cocaine in his stomach dies on international flight
- Russian man risks his life to save two girls from raging fire
- Bucking the trend: Arby's says it will NEVER add plant-based meat to its menu
- 4chan's new troll campaign aims to make the hashtag a white supremacist symbol
- Taylor Swift just proved feminism's harm on millennials
- Yoga teacher who disappeared in Hawaii says 'voice' guided her through forest: 'It was so strong'
- No rooftop gardens: French Senate says Notre Dame must be restored as before
- Israeli society's incredible indifference to death and human suffering - except their own
- Study finds that the world is getting increasingly dumber
- The mystery of human bipedality
- Bill and Hillary Clinton delved deeply into Haitian voodoo and black magic ceremonies
- Declassified documents show how Israel made sure expelled Arabs would never be able to return to their villages
- 'Giants On Record': Author Hugh Newman explores the hidden history
- New evidence uncovered for Roman conquest of Scotland
- Ancient America: Oral history of tribe confirmed, area hit by 5 tsunamis over last 2,700 years
- Dionysus returns to Rome: Archeologists stumble on 2,000-year-old marble head near remains of ancient Roman Forum
- Archeologists uncover more of Egypt's oldest fortress
- Is key to indecipherable Pictish stones to be found in ancient Tibetan symbols?
- The compiler: Computing's hidden hero and the woman who created it
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part III
- Jade Helm and its repercussions
- Medieval peasants lived on a diet of meat, vegetables and cheese
- Earliest evidence of cooking and eating of starch found in South African cave
- How the CIA used modern art during the cultural Cold War
- The English word that hasn't changed its sound or meaning for 8,000 years
- Farmer stumbles upon ancient burial site containing elite tribal remains in Russia
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Forgotten Ideals: Christianity and the Foundation of Western Civilization
- Found: Glass fallout from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima
- Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?
- Russian new 'quantum phone' promises 'unmatched' security using photon shared key
- Could 'soil-free farms' be the solution to the planet's soil crisis?
- China unveils high speed maglev train prototype, roll out planned for 2021
- Exoplanet found in the 'Neptunian Desert'
- SpaceX satellites could blight the night sky, warn astronomers
- Russia will show off its war machines at upcoming defense expo
- Welcome to the Anthropocene epoch: Scientists declare Earth has entered the 'Age of Man'
- Your iPhone's secret life: While you snooze, apps are beaming out personal information to data guzzlers
- Scientists caught 'adjusting' sea level data to create false impression of rising oceans
- Gender performance varies with temperature says new study
- Trace amounts of extraterrestrial organic matter detected in South African mountain range
- Scientists uncover a trove of genes that behave differently in humans
- Caught on video: Russia's Soyuz rocket HIT BY LIGHTNING during launch - still completed mission
- Jupiter's magnetic field is changing
- Spiral galaxy, Messier 90, is heading our way
- The Present Phase of Stagnation in the Foundations of Physics Is Not Normal
- The geometry of an artificial atom's electron determined for the first time
- Cannabis may have originated in the Tibetan Plateau 28 million years ago
- Chimpanzees seen smashing and eating tortoises for the first time
- Oldest meteorite collection on Earth found in the Atacama Desert
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Reykjavík, Iceland
- El Salvador earthquake: Tsunami warning after 6.8 magnitude tremor
- Mississippi River flood is longest-lasting in over 90 years, since 'Great Flood' of 1927
- Solar winds spark 'rainbow auroras' northwest of Calgary, Canada
- Multiple tornadoes and severe storms plague the US from coast to coast
- 'Rare' fire rainbow seen at New Jersey Shore
- Japan heat wave kills 5 people, hospitalizes nearly 600
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Buy more stuff the sea levels are down - It's a Climate Emergency
- Severe hailstorm rocks Romania
- Mountain lion attacks boy at Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, California
- Deadly floods in China after torrential rain - 7 dead, 200,000 affected
- Huge early snow storm dumps 2 feet in 72 hours at Australian ski resorts
- Canberra shivers through coldest May day in 19 years
- 'Nuclear Coffin' is leaking waste into the Pacific
- Still snowing in Baja California, Mexico
- Late May snow whites out summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire
- Heavy snow falls in the Alps at end of May - up to a foot in 72 hours, with more forecast
- Footage shows aftermath of deadly El Reno, Oklahoma tornado
- It snowed at the Grand Canyon on Memorial Day
- Hailstorm devastates north Kashmir's apple orchards
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- 'Brilliant' meteor fireball seen flashing across skies of Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana
- Loud boom heard in Kingman, Arizona possible meteor strike
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Mato Grosso, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the skies from Wales to France and is recorded on multiple sky cameras
- Falling meteor fireball captured on dashcam in Pretoria, South Africa
- Bye-bye superbugs? Scientists discover compound toxic to antibiotic resistant bacteria
- Poster girl for the meat-free revolution, Virpi Mikkonen: 'My vegan diet brought on early menopause'
- Those 'healthy' plant-based protein smoothies are full of glyphosate...and that includes the organics!
- Asthma and crystals: Scientists solve a century-old mystery that could treat airway inflammation
- New study links Roundup weed killer to liver damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #16 - 2 Billion Rea$ons to Avoid Glyphosate
- 5G danger: Hundreds of respected scientists sound alarm about health effects of 5G networks going up nationwide
- Study shows CBD reduces cravings and anxiety in recovering heroin abusers
- Child endangerment: Belgian legal opinion declares imposition of vegan diets on children is unethical; may lead to changes in law
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #15 - The Dangers of 5G & WiFi - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech.Info
- Flashback: Sen. Rand Paul condemns mandatory vaccines: We should not give up our liberty for a 'false sense of security'
- Vaccination: Do your own research, exercise due diligence and reserve judgment - Part 2
- Take a deep breath... air pollution may damage 'every organ in the body'
- FDA recalls tattoo inks due to possible bacteria contamination
- More than 500 people in southern Pakistan test positive for HIV, local officials blame 'rogue doctor'
- Coca-Cola had 'substantial say' on obesity research it sponsored at USC, report finds
- French health watchdog: LED lighting can damage eye's retina and disturb sleep
- In India, vegetarianism is a tool of oppression
- Children and EMFs: What you need to know
- Bayer to pay $2 billion to couple claiming Roundup caused their cancer
- The vagus nerve is the key to well-being
- Jordan Peterson: 'Jesus was the only true Christian - Catholicism is as sane as people can get'
- New neurons form in the brain into the tenth decade of life
- Atheist philosopher thinks it's reasonable to argue against reason
- Dim future? IQ rates are mysteriously declining throughout much of the developed world
- Actor John Cleese talks to reincarnation researcher Dr Jim Tucker about children's past life memories
- Free will is real - you make choices, even if your atoms don't
- Common defense mechanisms and what their use says about our personal development
- Religious couples tend to have happier marriages
- Study shows students learn better when they take handwritten notes
- Are people using YouTubers in place of having real relationships?
- Scientists learn that six in ten grieving people 'see or hear dead loved ones'
- SOTT Focus: As Above, So Below?
- Perils of grumpiness: Older adults prone to anger more likely to have high levels of inflammation leading to chronic diseases
- Shooting the messenger: Why we take a dim view of the bearers of bad news
- Aaron and Gabor Maté on the societal illusions and disillusionment of Trump and Russiagate
- Insights from nature
- Genius comes in different shapes at different ages
- The dark side of meditation retreats
- Longer exhalations: An easy way to hack your vagus nerve
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
EU vs UK: Which one will break up first?
Quote of the Day
Hierarchies make some people dependent on others, blame the dependent for their dependency, and then use that dependency as a justification for further exercise of authority.
- Martha Ackelsberg
Recent Comments
Make Israel Great Again.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is descended from a Ukrainian fascist (note the typically odd Ukrainian spelling of her first name)...
Brown and black people...along with their wigger enablers, are the most racist people on the planet...
I always liked that quote from end stage Soviet Communism... "We pretend to work, and they pretend to pay us". Similarly you could have.... "We...
I hope they win. All this anti white bullshit has gone on long enough. I hope it starts costing companies, and local governments millions of...
Comment: Deripaska is not a squeaky-clean businessman by any stretch, but it's pretty clear the US made him a target of sanction with the view of damaging the Russian economy.