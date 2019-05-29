© Matt Dunham/Associated Press/File



it was not possible to conduct a normal conversation with him."

all the way back on Friday

"Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's Swedish lawyer wants the arrest hearing on Monday in Uppsala to be postponed. According to the lawyer, who has now visited his client in British prison, Assange is admitted to the medical department and was unable to make a call.



"Last Friday, Assange's Swedish defender, lawyer Per E Samuelson, visited his client in prison. In a letter to Uppsala District Court, the lawyer says that they met for just under two hours. According to the lawyer, Assange's state of health at the meeting was such that 'a normal conversation with him was not possible'. Julian Assange is said to have been taken to the prison's ward, but there is no more detailed information about his state of health."

Assange's life may depend on it.