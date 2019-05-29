Perisher has already received 40cm of snowfall.

Perisher has already received 40cm of snowfall.
Those in Australia's southeast have entered the second day of freezing conditions, and it looks like the icy conditions are set to stick around for the next few days.

A mass of polar air following behind a cold front blasted parts of NSW, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania yesterday, sending temperatures plummeting.

Yesterday, Canberra residents shivered through their coldest May day since 2000, reaching a maximum of just 9.1C.

Wild weather including snow, thunderstorms and damaging winds blasted the lower parts of the country's east.

Australia's ski resorts have had their first major snowfall for the year, with more to come over the next few days.

Perisher received an extra 20cm of snowfall overnight, bringing its total to 40cm, while Thredbo is at 20cm and counting.

At least 25cm of snow has fallen in Hotham Alpine Resort in Victoria, with 30cm more expected to fall over the coming days.

The Blue Mountains and parts of NSW's central west also experienced snow, with Orange, Lithgow and Oberon just some of the areas affected.


Metrologist for the Bureau of Meteorology, Zhi-Weng Chua, told news.com.au more snow was likely to fall in those areas in the next few days.

"On Wednesday and Thursday there is a high possibility the central tablelands will see some snow again," Mr Chua said.

"This cold weather is being caused by a pressure system to the south of Australia which is bringing through a cold front. Behind that cold front was some polar air from the Antarctic region being brought up over NSW."

Residents shouldn't expect a reprieve from the icy blast just yet, as a second cold front moves over the southeast today and tomorrow.

The final cold front should have moved through by Friday, giving way to widespread frost in the morning.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds is still in place for Sydney, Canberra and surrounding areas.

Wind gusts could get up to 90km/h, with the possibility for blizzard-like conditions.

The frost could mean temperatures up to 10C below average for a May day in Victoria.

Wind gusts of up to 90km/h are also predicted for Victoria's Gippsland region and western and central areas.

On Friday morning areas in southern and central Australia can expect to experience temperatures below 5C, according to Sky News.

Article continues here.