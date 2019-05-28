Glacier areas have reported up to 30cm (a foot) of fresh snow in the past 72 hours

Only four glacier ski areas are currently open in the Alps, all in Austria or Switzerland with nowhere currently open in France of ItalyThe Kitzststeinhorn, Stubai (pictured top earlier this month) and Hintertux glaciers are all still open in Austria, although the Kitzsteinhorn above Kaprun will close after this coming weekend for about a month before re-opening for July snowsports (the Molltal glacier is also due to re-open to commence its nearly 11 month ski season).In Switzerland, with Engelberg closing at the end of the weekend, only year-round Zermatt will be open for the next 7 or 8 weeks until Saas Fee re-opens and joins it.In Italy Passo Stelvio was due to start its 2019 summer and autumn season this coming Saturday but has postponed a week to the 9th due to issues prepping the slopes and making them avalanche safe. It should be great conditions when it does open.That delay means it will re-open the weekend Val d'Isere opens for glacier skiing, the first French area to do so, and due to be followed a fortnight later by Les 2 Alpes and Tignes.Three ski areas are also open in Norway, one in Japan and seven in the US, where it was also snowy last week (Breckenridge, which is open weekends into June, is pictured below last week).