Fatalities were reported in Kabul, Parwan, Ghour, Herat, Bamyan and Ghazni provinces. Eleven people have been injured, 116 houses damaged and 221 destroyed.
NDMA said that over 500 people were recently rescued from floods in the Shebar district of Bamyan province.
#Afghanistan's 12th century, World Heritage Site, the Minaret of Jam is in danger due to heavy flooding. pic.twitter.com/KRu4dyV7hJ— Pamir News (@PamirNews) May 23, 2019
At least 1 person died and 3 are missing in flash floods that hit the neighbouring South Khorasan province of Iran on 22 May, 2019.
Like its neighbour Iran, Afghanistan has also been blighted by flood events since early March this year. By mid March, 63 people had died and 31 injured. More than 122,600 people across 14 provinces had been affected and were in need of humanitarian assistance.
Further floods hit in late March with at least 13 people losing their lives, and again in early April where over 20 people died.