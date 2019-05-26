#Afghanistan's 12th century, World Heritage Site, the Minaret of Jam is in danger due to heavy flooding. pic.twitter.com/KRu4dyV7hJ — Pamir News (@PamirNews) May 23, 2019



Natural Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on 25 May, 2019, that at least 24 people have died in a new wave of flash flooding that has affected several parts of the country.Fatalities were reported in Kabul, Parwan, Ghour, Herat, Bamyan and Ghazni provinces. Eleven people have been injured, 116 houses damaged and 221 destroyed.NDMA said that over 500 people were recently rescued from floods in the Shebar district of Bamyan province.At least 1 person died and 3 are missing in flash floods that hit the neighbouring South Khorasan province of Iran on 22 May, 2019.Further floods hit in late March with at least 13 people losing their lives, and again in early April where over 20 people died.