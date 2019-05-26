A large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 struck north-central Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological survey reported.struck at 12:41 a.m. PDT, 50 miles southeast of the village of Lagunas and 98 miles east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas.There were no immediate reports of casualties or of major damageThe Peruvian government's emergency department tweeted that it registered a magnitude of 7.2 for the quake.Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific's so-called Ring of Fire.Source: AP