California growers are frustrated by an unusually wet spring that has delayed the planting of some crops like rice and damaged others including strawberries and wine grapes.A series of storms soaked much of Colusa County where rice grower Kurt Richter was forced to wait weeks to seed his land.Rice he managed to get into the ground during brief dry spells is in a "refrigerated state" because of colder than usual temperatures that threaten to reduce yields, he said. Richter's property typically grows about 5,000 acres of rice annually, but he predicted "we won't even get close to that this year."Strawberry grower Peter Navarro said it's been at least a decade since heavy rains have affected his Santa Cruz County fields like this year."The month of May produces some of your best berries," said Navarro, grower for Well-Pict Berries in Watsonville. But he told the Santa Cruz Sentinel that ongoing wet weather was disrupting the picking schedule and causing a loss of production.Too much rain can damage strawberries' delicate skin, causing the fruit to decay before being picked. Berries that start to rot on the vine can affect green fruit and bring disease to the plant, Navarro said.The result could be a smaller yield for certain varieties including chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, vintners said."It's not ideal," Alison Crowe, director of winemaking at Plata Wine Partners in Napa, told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat . "It's not necessarily impacted quality. It will impact the quantity."Lines were long at Denver International Airport Tuesday morning with travelers from earlier canceled flights hoping to fly out. The airport got 3.4 inches (8.6 centimeters) of snow but some areas near Colorado Springs got a foot (0.3 meters) or more. May snowfall is fairly common but usually not this late.In western Colorado, a rock slide closed Interstate 70. The area is prone to slides especially following wet weather and temperature fluctuations.In Arizona, where 100 degree temperatures are not uncommon in May, some areas in the northern part of the state saw snow this week. It was a moderate 81 degrees by mid-afternoon Tuesday in Phoenix.Source: AP