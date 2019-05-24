© Reuters / Ints Kalnins



The US could use a variety of economic, military and ideological strategies to "overextend and unbalance" Russia, a new report sponsored by the US Army glaringly suggests, offering blueprints to divide and destabilize the country.The report says Russia suffers from "deep seated" but "exaggerated" anxieties about the possibility of "Western-inspired regime change."Indeed, the document goes on to say the US could "create the perception" that the Russian government is "not pursuing the public interest" and could "encourage domestic protests" which might distract the government and render it "less able or inclined to threaten Western interests abroad." This strategy probably would not work however, the document admits.In the economic realm, the report suggests that measures like expanding US energy production and imposing harsher trade and financial sanctions would help to "stress" and "degrade" the Russian economy.One particularly Machiavellian idea, the study suggests, would be for the US to find ways to encourage "skilled" and "well-educated" Russian youth to emigrate. Such a plan would have "few costs or risks" and would help the US while hurting Russia, it says. Unfortunately the negative effects for Russia would only be felt over the very long term, it adds.The US could also try to reduce Russian influence in Central Asia, promote uprisings in neighboring states and "flip Transnistria" and expel Russian troops from the unrecognized, mostly Russian-speaking region that broke away from Moldova after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. However, the authors resign themselves to the fact that most of these options would be difficult to carry out, could prove costly to the US, and may not even have the desired effect.On the waves, the US could increase its presence in Russia's "operating areas" including the Black Sea (although it would be "more dangerous" for the US to operate in this region during a conflict, it says).Ultimately, the document reads like an exercise in projection, a list of provocations that Washington could carry out against Moscow while claiming they are merely defensive responses to alleged Russian aggression and publicly dismissing Russian concerns as mere "paranoia."