snow
Twenty-two new inches of snow fell in Red Lodge in the last 24 hours, and the fresh snow made for some unexpected and amazing spring skiing by locals.

Rick McGarvey, a resident of Red Lodge, told MTN News Tuesday that he planned to go skiing on Wednesday when he got word the snow would hit.

He shared a string of photos from some spring skiing at the mountain.



Red Lodge has already had one of the most successful ski seasons yet this year, but this May spring snow storm is now making the year even more epic.