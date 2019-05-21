© CBS



As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Denver had officially received 3.4 inches of snow. That's the most snow measured this late in the season since May 29, 1975 when 5.6 inches hit the city.In addition to the snow, Denver tied the record low temperature for May 21 when the official thermometer for the city dropped to 31 degrees Tuesday morning. It was previously 31 degrees on this date in 2001 when 1 inch of snow fell.In terms of high temperatures on Tuesday, they will struggle to reach into the lower 40s again making it the second day in a row with temperatures staying 30 to 35 degrees below normal for the third week in May. The record "coldest maximum" for May 21 is 40 degrees set 128 years ago in 1891. It's possible that record could also be challenged.The chance for additional snow and eventually rain will continue into Tuesday afternoon before drier weather arrives Tuesday night. That being said, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon on Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 50s.Below are snow reports through 8 a.m. Tuesday. Keep in mind the Denver area usually sees only 1.7 inches in May each year and about half the time we see no snow in May.Palmer Lake 12.0″Black Forest 11.3″Elizabeth 11.0″Castle Rock 9.0″The Pinery 7.8″Franktown 7.1″Estes Park 5.3″Lone Tree 5.0″Parker 5.4″NW Arvada 4.0″Aurora 4.0″Greenwood Village 4.0″Lafayette 3.5″Erie 3.5″Niwot 3.5″Brighton 3.5″Golden 3.4″Denver/DIA 3.4″Commerce City 3.0″Johnstown 3.0″Westminster 3.0″Windsor 3.0″Boulder 3.0″Littleton 2.5″Loveland 2.0″Longmont 2.0″Fort Collins 1.3″