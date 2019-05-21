Skiers and snowboarders ride fresh powder at Heavenly Mountain Resort Sunday.
© Ryan Hoffman : Tahoe Daily Tribune
Another day, another fresh shot of powder at Lake Tahoe's ski resorts.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 2 inches of new snow in 24 hours Tuesday morning. That brought the seven-day snow total to 1 foot.

Heavenly will open Friday through Monday and then close for the season. As of Tuesday morning, the resort reported a season total of 498 inches.

Over at Squaw Valley, it is looking more like March than May. After receiving an additional 5 inches of snow overnight Monday, Squaw is reporting 28 inches of snow since Thursday.





Squaw will move to Friday-through-Sunday operations after Monday through July 1. The resort then plans to open for the Fourth of July holiday, July 3-7, before closing for the season.