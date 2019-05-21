© Ryan Hoffman : Tahoe Daily Tribune



May Madness continues! Current views from the base of #squawvalley ❄️❄️ #springskiingcapital pic.twitter.com/dCUEmi1EtB — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) May 21, 2019



It still seems like mid-season in Tahoe! We received an additional 5" of overnight snow on our upper mountains, giving us 28" since last Thursday. Snow showers are expected throughout the day, with 3-5" expected by tonight! #SpringSkiingCapital — Squaw Alpine Mtn Ops (@squawalpineops) May 21, 2019



Another day, another fresh shot of powder at Lake Tahoe's ski resorts.Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 2 inches of new snow in 24 hours Tuesday morning. That brought the seven-day snow total to 1 foot.Heavenly will open Friday through Monday and then close for the season.Over at Squaw Valley, it is looking more like March than May.Squaw will move to Friday-through-Sunday operations after Monday through July 1. The resort then plans to open for the Fourth of July holiday, July 3-7, before closing for the season.