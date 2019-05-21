Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 2 inches of new snow in 24 hours Tuesday morning. That brought the seven-day snow total to 1 foot.
Heavenly will open Friday through Monday and then close for the season. As of Tuesday morning, the resort reported a season total of 498 inches.
Over at Squaw Valley, it is looking more like March than May. After receiving an additional 5 inches of snow overnight Monday, Squaw is reporting 28 inches of snow since Thursday.
May Madness continues! Current views from the base of #squawvalley ❄️❄️ #springskiingcapital pic.twitter.com/dCUEmi1EtB— Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) May 21, 2019
It still seems like mid-season in Tahoe! We received an additional 5" of overnight snow on our upper mountains, giving us 28" since last Thursday. Snow showers are expected throughout the day, with 3-5" expected by tonight! #SpringSkiingCapital— Squaw Alpine Mtn Ops (@squawalpineops) May 21, 2019
Squaw will move to Friday-through-Sunday operations after Monday through July 1. The resort then plans to open for the Fourth of July holiday, July 3-7, before closing for the season.