Italian unions refused on Monday to load electricity generators onto a Saudi Arabian ship with weapons on board in a protest against the war in Yemen.The Bahri-Yanbu vessel loaded arms in the Belgian city of Antwerp earlier this month, but was prevented from picking up another consignment of weapons in the French port of Le Havre following protests by humanitarian groups.Unions in Genoa had tried to have the boat banned from Italy, but the ship docked just after dawn, met by a handful of protesters who gathered on the quay."No to war" read one of their banners.The four-year conflict in Yemen has devastated the country, leaving much of the population on the brink of famine.The vessel was expected to leave Genoa for Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, later in the day.