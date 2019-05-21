European Parliamentary elections in May would bring a different blend of voices to the EU

Nordstream 2 would be completed

The gas transit contract between Ukraine's Naftogaz and Gazprom would end.

The Council of Europe would have to kick Russia out.

Ukrainian elections would bring change to Kiev

Power of Siberia 1 pipeline would be complete to China

Turkstream would be complete to Turkey

New power plants in Crimea would come on line

Because Germany's economy, along with the rest of Europe's, is imploding. She needs Russia's markets and it's now time to decide where the future lies.