Corn sowing in France slowed again this week, losing its lead to last year, after persistent cold weather continues to hamper the central European nation's planting efforts.France was battered by a brutal cold front during the second half of April and first half of May — the key planting window —After a brief reprieve this weekend, a fresh bout of frigid air is forecast to plunge into central Europe next week, likely persisting through the remainder of May.The cold times are returning.Our star is shutting down (relatively).Prepare.