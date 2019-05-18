Fresh snow falls at Heavenly Mountain Resort early Thursday morning.
© Heavenly Mountain Resort
The calendar says mid-May but for skiers and riders at Lake Tahoe the season just does not want to end.

A blast of winter weather delivered a fresh coat of Sierra powder to the few resorts that are still operating for the season.

Heavenly Mountain Resort, which will continue Friday-through-Sunday operations until Memorial Day, reported 8 inches of new snow in 48 hours Friday morning.



Mountain access is available via the gondola. The resort will close after Memorial Day.

Squaw Valley, which plans to move to weekend-only operations after Memorial Day, reported 18 inches in 48 hours Friday morning.

The resort plans to keep spinning lifts until July 7.

This will be the last weekend of operations for Alpine Meadows, which reported 16 inches of new snow in 48 hours.

While we're moving toward the closing dates for some resorts, it's not due to a lack of snow.

More is in the forecast for this weekend, when a winter weather advisory is slated to take effect.