© Reuters / Yves Herman

Scottish police reportedly asked an Edinburgh McDonald's branch not to sell milkshakes or ice-cream during Nigel Farage's visit following a spate of attacks from protesters using the dairy products as projectiles.The former UKIP leader was in town to speak at the Corn Exchange for a Brexit Party campaign rally on Friday evening. Signs informing customers of the milkshake and ice-cream ban were posted in a nearby branch in Chesser.The milkshake clamp-down follows a spate of beverage-based attacks on far-right activist Tommy Robinson and UKIP MEP candidate Carl Benjamin.The milkshake protest started with Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who was targeted with a McDonald's milkshake in Warrington in footage that quickly went viral. Robinson's second dairy attack came soon after, during a visit to Greater Manchester while on the campaign trail.McDonald's rival Burger King appeared to take the opportunity to fill a gap in the market by letting customers know via Twitter they will be selling milkshakes "all weekend."