© Reuters / Yves Herman
Scottish police reportedly asked an Edinburgh McDonald's branch not to sell milkshakes or ice-cream during Nigel Farage's visit following a spate of attacks from protesters using the dairy products as projectiles.

The former UKIP leader was in town to speak at the Corn Exchange for a Brexit Party campaign rally on Friday evening. Signs informing customers of the milkshake and ice-cream ban were posted in a nearby branch in Chesser.

The milkshake clamp-down follows a spate of beverage-based attacks on far-right activist Tommy Robinson and UKIP MEP candidate Carl Benjamin.



The milkshake protest started with Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who was targeted with a McDonald's milkshake in Warrington in footage that quickly went viral. Robinson's second dairy attack came soon after, during a visit to Greater Manchester while on the campaign trail.

Benjamin was "milkshaked" three times in as many days when he was visiting constituents in Cornwall, Plymouth, and Devon.

McDonald's rival Burger King appeared to take the opportunity to fill a gap in the market by letting customers know via Twitter they will be selling milkshakes "all weekend."