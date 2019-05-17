© MPR News

President Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping proposal to overhaul legal immigration to make the US "envy of the world," but basically admitted it amounts to a Republican campaign platform for 2020.The proposal, reportedly authored principally by Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, envisions, including a requirement that immigrants learn English and pass a civics test."This is the big, beautiful, bold plan," Trump said at the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, adding adding that it would be nice to have something on a smaller scale implemented sooner.That was a direct nod to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), sitting in the audience, who rolled out his own immigration proposal on Thursday -Earlier this week, after meeting with Kushner about Trump's proposal, Graham said the president's plan was aiming for the 2020 election.the senator said.Trump himself admitted as much on Thursday, saying thatHis pitch for immigration reform was phrased in terms that Democrats would normally have trouble disagreeing with:Trump noted that the US used to take pride in "our ability to instill the Spirit of America into any human heart" - explicitly rejecting ethnic nationalism in favor of a civic one - andDemocrats, however, were not impressed.The president's proposal to demandEqually unhappy were some of Trump's supporters - both current and former - who pointed out"Obviously, it isn't going anywhere," said Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies. "It's more of a campaign statement and an outline of what they like and what they don't."Conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who once wrote a book In Trump We Trust but later broke with the president accusing him of breaking his promises on immigration, called the plan a "rube-bait campaign document."