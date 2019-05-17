© Reuters / Charles Platiau

France's President Emmanuel Macron has taken a jab at Washington by saying that its policies relating to the tech industry are at the hands of corporations. A quite surprising statement for one of America's closest allies.The French leader said that US policies, in fact, fall short of being a paragon of democracy - at least when it comes to regulating the field of modern technology - as big business has seemingly too much of a say in formulating Washington's approaches in this sphere.Macron also vowed that, in contrast to all the foreign technology regulation models, which he was so keen to portray as flawed, a European model would be "competitive, innovative ... democratic and driven by the common good." He also expressed his desire to make Europe a global "standard bearer" for tougher regulation of digital technology.Earlier this year, he pushed for social media platforms to ban users guilty of "hate speech" from their platforms for life, just a week after espousing a novel definition of hate speech that included anti-Zionism in its meaning. His latest words also come on the heels of Washington's decision not to endorse a new global initiative supposedly aimed at combating "violent extremism," which France championed together with New Zealand.The 'Christchurch Call', named after the New Zealand city in which an Australian gunman murdered 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques back in March, lays out comprehensive measures for restricting the spread of content deemed "violent extremist" or "terrorist." The initiative unveiled by Macron and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern does not really define what it deems to be "extremist."Such a response apparently did not sit well with Macron, who vowed to "do everything" to get a "more formal" commitment from Washington.