#Corn planting progress as of May 12 in Illinois was the SLOWEST in records back to 1979.



Here are the top 5 slowest years on May 12 in Illinois:

1) 2019 - 11%

2) 2009 - 13%

3) 2013 - 17%

4) 1993 - 20%

5) 1995 - 30%



The 1979-2018 average for the date is 70%. pic.twitter.com/kZ4Gijxi5m