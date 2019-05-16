Sunday between 3:00 and 4:00 pm a huge roar, similar to a huge explosion of undetermined origin was heard throughout the department of Grand'Anse sowing anxiety and some panic in the population, unable to locate the origin of this noise and explain the cause, leaving room for rumors of all kinds.Monday, 24 hours after this phenomenon, some still evoked the awakening of a volcano, while there is no volcano in this department. The only two volcanoes existing in Haiti are at Thomazeau and at the Morne la Vigie. They have been asleep for nearly a million years and pose no danger to the population. Sunday and Monday, the local authorities were not able to explain this phenomenon.The engineer-geologist Claude Prépetit, Director General of the Bureau of Mines and Energy says that it is not an earthquake or a volcanic activityClaude Prépetit reassures the population that if this hypothesis is confirmed, it no longer represents any danger for the population, while stressing that it is difficult for the moment to confirm what really happened in Grand'Anse Sunday after-midday.SL/ HaitiLibre