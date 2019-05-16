© Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

Africa's long march forward

Africa's economic potential is enormous: the continent contains significant mineral and energy deposits, a young and growing population, and an underdeveloped energy sector desperately in need of investment.According to the African Development Bank, energy poverty reduces GDP growth by four percent every year. Russia's energy industry, in comparison, is booming. Its state-run nuclear energy company Rosatom has an order book of 34 reactors in 12 countries worth $300 billion.Currently, only South Africa is operating a commercial nuclear power plant with plans on the table to expand capacity. Another ten states are in different stages of planning and negotiations including Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zambia.The Russian deal is particularly appealing to countries lacking nuclear knowhow due to Moscow's comprehensive offer regarding financing, construction, and operation of the facilities. Currently, Rosatom is experimenting with a contract known as 'build-own-operate' under which ownership of the plant remains in Russian hands while energy is sold to the host country. This new type of contract is appealing to several African states who lack the means to finance construction. In some instances, the mineral resources of host countries could function as a deposit for any liability comparable to Moscow's 'arms-for-platinum' deal with Zimbabwe worth $3 billion.Nuclear energy is an obvious option as Russia is a global leader in nuclear technology. The country processes seven percent of the world's uranium production, 20 percent of uranium conversion, 45 percent of uranium enrichment, and 25 percent of the global nuclear power plant construction activities. Providing the necessary technology to Africa serves another purpose besides increasing influence and revenue for the state's coffers. The continent is also home to some of the world's largest uranium deposits in Malawi, Niger, and South Africa. Access to these resources is essential if Moscow's wants to maintain its position globally.Without a doubt, Africa is in desperate need of electricity to develop and industrialize. However, according to some critics, Russia's nuclear involvement in unstable countries could become a global security threat due to those countries' weak institutions and unstable governments. Moscow's nuclear strategy will be tested after the first power plants are completed in developing countries in Africa and Asia. The lifespan of these facilities spans decades and they require an adequate and comprehensive approach in order to provide electricity for millions that is both safe and reliable.