At some point around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, May 13, residents in central Sidney heard a mysterious loud 'boom' sound which caused several people to exit their homes in hopes of identifying the source.An official noise complaint was filed to the Sidney Police Department from a homeowner on the 1100 Block of Newton Street with a description ofSidney Police Chief Joe Aikens said he and the responding officer aren't sure where the sound may have come from, or what may have caused it. If anyone has information pertaining to the loud noise, please contact the Police Department at (308)254-5515.