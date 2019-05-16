© Reuters / Carlos Barria

If the US tracks on this embassy, which is sovereign Venezuelan territory under international law, it is an act of war that could potentially be reciprocated against.

The US risks setting the stage for war if peace activists are evicted from the Venezuelan embassy in Washington and representatives of US-backed Juan Guaido move in, investigative journalist Max Blumenthal told RT., Blumenthal told RT after US authorities tried to raid and evict the so-called 'Embassy Civilian Protection Collective' on Monday, before allowing activists to stay.US authorities seemed hesitant to further escalate the conflict at the embassy, which has been occupied by peace activists on behalf of the government in Caracas for over a month. Blumenthal suggested US authorities could potentially let a third country take over the premises without surrendering the building to Guaido's representatives - noting however that such a move would be a major setback for the pro-coup forces.