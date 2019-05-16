© REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency



"The Americans have withdrawn from the deal, the agreement is crumbling and European countries are unable to do anything to save it, unable to actually work with Iran and compensate for [its] economic losses."

"I've repeatedly told our Iranian partners that, in my opinion, it would be advisable for Iran to stay within the deal no matter what. Iran might take retaliatory steps [over the US leaving the JCPOA], and say that it's leaving something, but tomorrow everyone will forget it was triggered by the US and all the blame will be put on Iran."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, adding thatWhile Moscow believes the deal - officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - should be preserved,Putin said during a press conference Wednesday after meeting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. "Russia is not a firefighting team, we cannot go around and save everything that does not fully depend on us," Russia's president stated.He added that saying such an "undiplomatic thing might hurt the ears of our European friends."Putin believes it's not quite "expedient" for Iran to leave the deal altogether, given how strictly Tehran has abided to it and how transparent the country's nuclear sector has become.