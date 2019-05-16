© Reuters / Regis Duvignau

A contract for the development of two new units at China's Xudabao nuclear power plant will soon be signed by Moscow and Beijing. It is part of the biggest nuclear energy deal between the two countries in a decade.Construction of Unit 3 of the Xudabao nuclear power plant is expected to start in October 2021, according to CNNC. It will be followed by Unit 4 in August 2022. The single unit construction period lasts 69 months, and the construction interval between the two units is 10 months.The nuclear plants will help to meet China's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to Joseph Jacobelli, an independent energy analyst and Asia-Pacific CEO of clean energy producer Joule Power. They will provide air pollution-free energy at a lower cost to consumers, he explained to China Daily.