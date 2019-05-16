Fireball over east central Brazil
© YouTube/Bramon - Brazilian Meteor Observation Network
On May 9, 2019, YouTuber Brazilian Meteor Obsevation Network (BRAMON) uploaded video footage from 5 cameras capturing the celestial event. They were recorded over Brazilia, Nhandeara, Patos de Minas and Batatais:


© Google Maps