brazil meteor fireball april 26th 2019
Another big fireball was seen in Brazilian skies at 20:08 (23:08 UT) this Friday, April 26, 2019. This time, the bright meteor was reported in the north of Rio de Janeiro and east of Minas Gerais and recorded by BRAMON's cameras.

The space rock entered Earth atmosphere at an altitude of 80.8 Km over Rio das Flores, RJ, followed a northeasterly direction at a speed of 19.14 Km / s (68.9 thousand Km / h) before disappearing 5.67 seconds later, at an altitude of 38.4 Km over Argirita, MN.