Another big fireball was seen in Brazilian skiesThis time, the bright meteor was reported in the north of Rio de Janeiro and east of Minas Gerais andThe space rock entered Earth atmosphere at an altitude of 80.8 Km over Rio das Flores, RJ, followed a northeasterly direction at a speed of 19.14 Km / s (68.9 thousand Km / h) before, at an altitude of 38.4 Km over Argirita, MN.