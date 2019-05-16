A giant sinkhole appeared in the village of Dedilovo of the Tula Region of Russia on the 8th of May.appeared on the site where a tractor was working on the soil the day before. The edge of the sinkhole was just 40 meters from a house.The household belongs to a resident of Tula, who bought this land just a short while ago. There is every chance for the sinkhole to grow larger. The sinkhole may swallow up the house as well.Most likely, the phenomenon occurred as a result of the washout of limestone rock.Local authorities haven't shown any reaction to the phenomenon. They only closed off the dangerous site around the hole.