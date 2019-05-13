O:H header alcohol
The relationship between alcohol and humans has been around for millennia. Yet it seems we're still not entirely sure about our love-hate relationship. The news headlines don't help - one day a 'study' is saying moderate alcohol consumption will prevent any number of illnesses, the next another 'study' says even a drop will eventually kill you. And what the heck does 'moderate consumption' mean? How much is too much and how do we know if we're over-indulging?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss all things boozy; looking past the exaggerated alcohol industry sponsored claims, getting down to the reality of drinking and some interesting methods of treatment for alcoholism.

And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, as she shares some tips on car rides for anxious doggies!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/


Running Time: 01:05:21

Download: MP3 - 59.6 MB