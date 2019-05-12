Lyft
© Getty Images/Scott Olson
A woman was booked with child desertion this week after authorities say she sent her 5-year-old son to school alone via a ride-sharing service, according to St. Bernard Parish authorities.

Reiona Oliver, 27, is a bounce artist known as "GameOva Reedy," according to a report by WWL-TV.

Oliver was arrested Tuesday (April 23), after a driver for a transportation service brought Oliver's 5-year-old son to a St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office substation in Arabi, officials said.

The driver told deputies that a woman, later identified as Oliver, had summoned a ride to a Chalmette home Tuesday morning. When the driver arrived, Oliver placed her son into the car and instructed the driver to take the boy to a school in New Orleans.

According to authorities, the driver told Oliver that he could not take the child unaccompanied by an adult. However, the woman went back into the home and did not return, the driver told investigators.

Oliver was booked into the St. Bernard Parish jail on the child desertion charge. She also had two outstanding warrants out of Jefferson Parish for traffic attachments, officials said.

In an Instagram video posted this week to an account that appears to be Oliver's, she explains that she called a Lyft for her son, because she was not feeling well and did not realize that she could not place her child alone in a ride-sharing service. The video has since been removed.

A manager for Oliver declined to comment Thursday afternoon.