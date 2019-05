© Getty Images/Scott Olson

A woman was booked with child desertion this week after authorities say she sent her 5-year-old son to school alone via a ride-sharing service, according to St. Bernard Parish authorities.Reiona Oliver, 27, is a bounce artist known as "GameOva Reedy," according to a report by WWL-TV The driver told deputies that a woman, later identified as Oliver, had summoned a ride to a Chalmette home Tuesday morning. When the driver arrived, Oliver placed her son into the car and instructed the driver to take the boy to a school in New Orleans.Oliver was booked into the St. Bernard Parish jail on the child desertion charge. She also had two outstanding warrants out of Jefferson Parish for traffic attachments, officials said.In an Instagram video posted this week to an account that appears to be Oliver's,A manager for Oliver declined to comment Thursday afternoon.